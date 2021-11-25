Fluity Hits One Day Volume of $17.00 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Fluity has a market cap of $433,317.75 and approximately $17.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fluity has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00066668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00077977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00099794 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.31 or 0.07604226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,196.49 or 1.00433027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,537,192 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

