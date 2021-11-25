Fobi Ai (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Shares Down 2.6%

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. 73,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 84,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $156.46 million and a PE ratio of -16.29.

Fobi Ai Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOBIF)

Fobi AI, Inc engages in the delivers transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement.

