Folgory Coin (FLG) Price Up 1.4% This Week

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $43,250.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00233092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00089860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

