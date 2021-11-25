Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,489 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.38% of Foot Locker worth $24,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 333,883 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 74,048 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,798 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $49,785,000 after acquiring an additional 156,837 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 106,761.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

