Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.04 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.550 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $183.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.10.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fox Factory by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

