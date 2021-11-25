Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.100 EPS.

FOXF stock opened at $183.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.10.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

