Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.24

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.24 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 43.10 ($0.56). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 43.15 ($0.56), with a volume of 285,120 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.24. The firm has a market cap of £138.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Alan Giles purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15). Also, insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,424.61).

About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.