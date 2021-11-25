Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.24

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.24 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 43.10 ($0.56). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 43.15 ($0.56), with a volume of 285,120 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.24. The firm has a market cap of £138.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
