Fractal (FCL) Hits Market Cap of $4.92 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $4.92 million and $560,177.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fractal has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00066547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00075616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00098645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.06 or 0.07631481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,372.25 or 0.99722587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

