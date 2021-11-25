Frax Market Capitalization Hits $1.14 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $8.88 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00067094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00075898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00098572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.31 or 0.07606430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,661.50 or 0.99901432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,139,074,682 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

