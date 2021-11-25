Friendz (FDZ) Market Cap Tops $437,436.91

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Friendz has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Friendz coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $437,436.91 and approximately $119,117.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00046502 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00242897 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

