FSBT API Token (FSBT) Price Tops $0.12

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 186% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded 148.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FSBT API Token has a total market cap of $405,223.95 and approximately $64,038.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FSBT API Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00045455 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00233120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00089972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012428 BTC.

FSBT API Token Coin Profile

FSBT API Token (FSBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FSBT API Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FSBT API Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

