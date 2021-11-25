Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) vs. Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Head to Head Analysis

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) and Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fulcrum Therapeutics and Sycamore Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics -409.62% -53.21% -44.20% Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A

78.8% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.5% of Sycamore Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sycamore Entertainment Group has a beta of 66.31, indicating that its stock price is 6,531% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fulcrum Therapeutics and Sycamore Entertainment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics $8.82 million 69.93 -$70.82 million ($2.35) -6.47 Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sycamore Entertainment Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fulcrum Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics and Sycamore Entertainment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sycamore Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 138.88%. Given Fulcrum Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fulcrum Therapeutics is more favorable than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

Summary

Sycamore Entertainment Group beats Fulcrum Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T. Lee, and Bradley E. Bernstein on August 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A. Sylvan and Terry Sylvan on January 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

