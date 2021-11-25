Fundamental Research Trims Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Target Price to $29.27

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Fundamental Research from $30.63 to $29.27 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.99% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Attracts Mark Cuban / Expecting New Records in The Quarter Ending December” and dated November 3, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

VOYG is an FRC Top Pick



A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital started coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.82.

OTCMKTS VYGVF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 330,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. Voyager Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Company Profile

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

