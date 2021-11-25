Furucombo (COMBO) Price Reaches $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00073182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00094277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,500.64 or 0.07614371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,159.31 or 1.00088108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,430,760 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.