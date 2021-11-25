Fusion Family Wealth LLC Buys 51,690 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $82,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after acquiring an additional 288,952 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $51.35. 7,906,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,276,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

