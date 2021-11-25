Fusion Family Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $471.28. 4,656,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,960. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

