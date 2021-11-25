Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 12,580 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,248,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,390. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.