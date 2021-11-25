Fusion (FSN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.80 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. Fusion has a market cap of $55.80 million and $8.80 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusion has traded 67.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,704.07 or 0.99606340 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 167.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,209,623 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

