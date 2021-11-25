FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $16,835.93 and approximately $13.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.44 or 0.00388560 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00016182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001457 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.49 or 0.01189885 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

