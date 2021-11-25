FUZE Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $76,420.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $52,222.23 and $76,420.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One FUZE Token coin can now be purchased for about $69.10 or 0.00118858 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00066750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00078989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00099327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.10 or 0.07609532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,041.17 or 0.99831786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 756 coins. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUZE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.