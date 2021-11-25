FuzeX Reaches Market Cap of $243,500.31 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One FuzeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $243,500.31 and approximately $31.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00237054 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00089927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012387 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

