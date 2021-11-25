FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Issued By KeyCorp

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.19. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after buying an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after buying an additional 4,340,845 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,225,000 after buying an additional 1,719,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after buying an additional 1,495,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,146,000 after buying an additional 1,263,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

