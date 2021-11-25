FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Avaya Holdings Corp. Issued By Colliers Securities (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avaya in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. Avaya has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth $2,388,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Avaya by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 397,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 246,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

