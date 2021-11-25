FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CJEWY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of CJEWY stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

