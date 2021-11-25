FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CJEWY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.
