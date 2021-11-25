FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Keysight Technologies, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $6.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.25.

Shares of KEYS opened at $199.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.59 and its 200-day moving average is $164.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.12 and a 12-month high of $200.76.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,179,000 after acquiring an additional 55,025 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,091.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

