FY2022 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Lifted by B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $4.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of ANF opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

