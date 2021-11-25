FY2022 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Lowered by National Bank Financial

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $7.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

DOOO stock opened at $82.44 on Thursday. BRP has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.50.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 102.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 67,625 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 37.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,212,000 after acquiring an additional 53,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

