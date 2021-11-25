FY2022 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXK. TD Securities reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Shares of EXK opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $869.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.