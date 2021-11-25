FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Raised by Analyst

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kamada in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kamada’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday.

KMDA stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $284.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kamada during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kamada by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kamada during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kamada during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

