FY2022 EPS Estimates for POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Decreased by Analyst

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of POLA Orbis in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLA Orbis’ FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:PORBF opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.26. POLA Orbis has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88.

POLA Orbis Company Profile

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

