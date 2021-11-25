FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Increased by Analyst

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.46. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

BNS opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,867 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,703,000 after purchasing an additional 846,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $47,193,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.