Fyooz (FYZ) Price Down 12.7% This Week

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a market cap of $613,804.61 and approximately $156,494.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.00236497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00089715 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

