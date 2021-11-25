Galactrum (ORE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,025.13

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 65.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Galactrum has a total market cap of $3,025.13 and approximately $19.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galactrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galactrum has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Galactrum

Galactrum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Galactrum

