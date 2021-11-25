GamerCoin (GHX) Market Cap Hits $37.99 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $37.99 million and $3.91 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00067094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00075898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00098572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.31 or 0.07606430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,661.50 or 0.99901432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

