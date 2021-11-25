Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)’s share price was down 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $118.95 and last traded at $118.95. Approximately 233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.49.

About Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

