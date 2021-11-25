Gas Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Gas has a market cap of $83.14 million and $10.99 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gas has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $8.21 or 0.00014343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,258.74 or 0.07441685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,710.04 or 1.00842019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

