Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 357,198 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.15% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 22.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $345,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 244.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 50,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $617.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

