General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) & Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Critical Survey

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) and Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Dynamics and Twin Vee PowerCats’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Dynamics $37.93 billion 1.46 $3.17 billion $11.65 17.06 Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

General Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Profitability

This table compares General Dynamics and Twin Vee PowerCats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Dynamics 8.55% 21.32% 6.49% Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of General Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of General Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for General Dynamics and Twin Vee PowerCats, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Dynamics 2 2 7 0 2.45 Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 N/A

General Dynamics presently has a consensus price target of $214.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.93%. Given General Dynamics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe General Dynamics is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Summary

General Dynamics beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment delivers a family of Gulfstream aircraft and provides a range of services for Gulfstream aircraft and aircraft produced by other original equipment manufacturers. The Combat Systems segment offers combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions for the U.S. government and its allies around the world. The Information Technology segment provides technologies, products and services in support of thousands of programs for a wide range of military, federal civilian, state and local customers. The Marine Systems segment designs, builds and supports submarines and surface ships. The company was founded on February 21, 1952 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

