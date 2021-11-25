General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Reduced by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,259 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of General Motors worth $40,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Motors by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,203,176,000 after acquiring an additional 704,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,188,434,000 after acquiring an additional 724,001 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock worth $15,396,763. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

