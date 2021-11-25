Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.