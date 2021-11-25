Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.40 and a 1-year high of $97.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

