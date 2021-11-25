Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $171.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.67. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.44 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

