Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $132.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.50 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

