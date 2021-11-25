Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 149,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12.

