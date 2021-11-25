Genesis Vision Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $18,723.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.80 or 0.00233712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012355 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

