GeoDB Market Cap Achieves $1.48 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $10,316.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeoDB has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00243783 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00088847 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 349,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,035,915 coins. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

