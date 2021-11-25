Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,453 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Geron worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 62,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Geron by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 316,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Geron by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $495.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GERN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

