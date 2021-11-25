GeyserCoin (GSR) Hits Market Cap of $69,585.54

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 428.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $69,585.54 and $83.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded up 436.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114,165.82 or 1.95039790 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,627,856 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.