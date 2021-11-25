Ghost Reaches Market Cap of $5.01 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $127,625.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00243783 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00088847 BTC.

About Ghost

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

