Gitcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.01 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $135.61 million and approximately $33.01 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.55 or 0.00016159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.62 or 0.00236213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00089716 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

GTC is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.